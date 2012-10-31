Gucci Mane ft. Waka Flocka – “Crazy (Halloween Edition)” [VIDEO]

Are you in the Halloween spirit? Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka are, and this new video for “Crazy” turns the Bricksquad rappers into psychotic killers.

You shouldn’t be scared of the boogeyman, but the Gucci Mane is someone not to be trusted as evidence in this Gabriel Hart-directed video off of the Trap God mix tape. This video is not entirely safe for work, mostly due to the skirppers and the chainsaw massacre that occurs in a bedroom.

If you are in the Halloween spirit, click the jump down below to watch the video and if you haven’t copped Trap God, get it right here.

Photo: WSHH