Ice Cube & Kevin Hart Lock In Release Date For Action Comedy Ride Along

Ice Cube and Kevin Hart’s police comedy Ride Along has received a release date.

The project will open over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, in 2014.

Described by the Hollywood Reporter as a “comedic Training Day,” the flick will be produced by the West Coast rapper, his Cube Vision partner, Matt Alvarez, Larry Brezner and William Packer.

The film centeres around an uptight second-grade teacher who must partake in a ride-along with his future brother in-law, before marrying his girlfriend. The teacher, played by Hart, has to prove his loyalty to his soon-to-be-wife’s by making it through a one-night assignment with the overprotective brother, played by Cube.

Comedian John Leguizamo, model-turned-actress, Tika Sumpter, and Jay Pharoah of Saturday Night Live fame are also in the movie.

Tim Story, who Cube worked with on Barbershop, will direct the film. Some of Story’s recent project include, Think Like A Man, which grossed over $100 million domestically.

Universal Pictures has acquired the film which is due out Jan. 17, 2014. As of now, Ride Along is the only film slated to premiere during the holiday.

Cube made an early jump into the film world, grabbing his first role— in the Jon Singleton-film Boyz N the Hood —back in 1991. In the years since he’s acted in more than two dozen motion pictures.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite One – “White/Black Camo” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• Diddy Is Prince, Kanye West Is A Pirate & Big Boi Is Darth Vader For Halloween [PHOTOS]

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• Chris Brown To Appear On Cover Of The Next XXL Magazine? [PHOTOS]

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: Getty