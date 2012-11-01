Kanye West’s Cruel Winter Trailer Quotes George Bush, Perfect For Illuminati Conspiracy Theorists [VIDEO]

Let us preface this post by saying that most trailers, especially if they’re not for a feature length film, are overrated, and pointless. Anyway, Kanye West presents a trailer for the short film attached to G.O.O.D. Music’s forthcoming, same titled, Cruel Winter release. Not much going on here save for its use of the speech President George Bush (Dubya’s daddy) used to declare war on Iraq back in 1990.

“We have before us the opportunity to forge for ourselves and for future generations a new world order. A world where the rule of law, not the law of the jungle, governs the conduct of nations. When we are successful, and we will be, we have a real chance at this new world order…,” is what is heard in the minute long trailer that looks like an outtake from M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village, minus any actors.

The actual portion of the speech finishes with, “an order in which a credible United Nations can use its peacekeeping role to fulfill the promise and vision of the U.N.’s founders.”

That’s for all you New World Order/Illuminati conspiracy theorists out there. Similarly, Yeezy dropped a Cruel Summer short film earlier this year, which premiered at Cannes.

Watch the trailer, for the Austin Christianson directed Cruel Winter short film, below. Courtesy of DONDA.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Gucci Mane & Rick Ross’ “Respect Me” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• Diddy Is Prince, Kanye West Is A Pirate & Big Boi Is Darth Vader For Halloween [PHOTOS]

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: YouTube