Jay-Z & Bruce Springsteen Will Campaign With Barack Obama In Ohio Day Before Election Day

Guess Jigga wasn’t kidding when he said he had Obama on the text. Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen will be heading to Ohio on Monday (November 5th) to meet up and campaign with President Barack Obama.

The Obama Campaign announced today that the influential music stars will be stumping with the President the day before Election Day. Obama will actually start his day in Madison, Wis., where Springsteen will perform and introduce the President. From there, The Boss will travel with Obama to Columbus, Ohio. Springsteen will perform again but this time Jay-Z will follow him on stage with his own performance as well as announcing the POTUS at a rally in the crucial swing state.

Obama’s day won’t be over just yet as he (and Springsteen) will then travel to Des Moines, Iowa, where he will meet up with First Lady Michelle Obama, and conclude his campaign.

In mid-September, Jay-Z and and Beyoncé hosted an exclusive, $40,000 a ticket fundraiser for President Obama at the 40/40 Club in New York City. The POTUS has spoken of his friendship with the rapper, revealing the he has even shared fatherly advice regarding raising Blue Ivy Carter.

Who said the 1% doesn’t have love for Obama?

Photo: Life + Times