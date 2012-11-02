Cee Lo Green’s Accuser Says He Secretly Gave Her Ecstasy, Had S-x With Her

Details of the s-xual battery charges that an LA woman has hurled at Cee Lo Green are beginning to be revealed. According to the still unnamed woman, the R&B singer/rapper secretly gave her ecstasy in downtown LA restaurant before she blacked out and woke up naked in a room Green.

TMZ reports that the woman secretly taped a conversation with Green that confirms her story. She contends that Cee Lo gave her a drink, and the next thing she remembers is waking up butt naked in a room with the Atlanta native. The woman allegedly went straight to the authorities after the incident and LAPD detectives had her call Green and secretly record their discussion to see if he would confirmwhat happened. Allegedly Green was apologetic and referenced using ecstasy and not knowing it would effect her the way it did.

However, the Goodie Mob rapper denies these claims.

Various sources are also giving conflicting accounts about whether or not the accuser went to her lawyer before going to the police and if her lawyer reached out to Green’s management demanding money to quietly resolve this matter.

LA police will refer the case to the DA once their investigation is over.

This story might not be going away for a while.

Photo: Getty