Casey Veggies – “Life$tyle” (Prod. By Cardiak) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Seeing an artist blossom from your run of the mill rapper into a full fledged brand is special for lovers of Hip-Hop. Fans of California MC Casey Veggies can attest, as they have witnessed the young MC’s maturation firsthand over the past few years or so. Young Veggies brings us a new track titled “Life$tyle,” giving fans a look at just how far he’s come lyrically and monetarily.

You can light an incense to the track’s butter smooth soundscape, which comes courtesy of “Diced Pineapples” producer Cardiak. “Life$tyle” is set to appear on the former Odd Future member’s forthcoming project set to release at the top of next year.

In the mean time, feel free to listen to and download “Life$tyle” below.

Photo: The FADER