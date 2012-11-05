Fat Joe ft. Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky & French Montana – “Yellow Tape” [VIDEO]

Fat Joe just dropped his new single, the raucous “Yellow Tape,” featuring Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky & French Montana, last week, and we already got the video, too. All the rappers, as well as chicks and copious amounts of Nuvo bottles, are present and accounted for in the clip.

Says Fat Joe:

“I wanted to make a record that would go in the clubs, so we flipped the sample from “Ante Up”, which is one of the most legendary Hip-Hop songs of all time. The record is produced by Infared and Illa and arranged by RoJ & TwinkiE, they remade the beat from scratch and brought it up to speed to what’s going on in 2012.”

How come “Instagram That H0e” didn’t get a proper video? We kid.

Still now word on when exactly we can expect an from the Joey Crack, but watch the Eif Rivera directed video for “Yellow Tape” below. If the spirit moves you, download the Bronx rapper’s single on iTunes.

—

Photo: VEVO