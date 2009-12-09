Timbaland To Host WWE (Video)

Timbaland is the latest in Hip-Hop to be tapped by the WWE to host one of their wrestling programs. Just recently, Snoop Dogg was tapped to play host to their festivities in October and left a major impression after rolling into the arena in a pink Cadillac. Now it’s Timbo’s turn. Timbaland will make his debut on December 28 in Hartford Connecticut during Monday night” Raw.” As the host of the program, he’ll delegate responsibilities to WWE wrestlers.

When Timbo’s not hitting the ring, he’s continuing to promote his latest album, Shock Value 2. Timbo recently dropped the video for the lead song from the album “Say Something” featuring Drake

Check out the video below.