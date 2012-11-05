That Was NOT A Trailer For A Kanye West Cruel Winter Short Film

Remember that strange George Bush Sr. quoting trailer that was supposed to be for a Cruel Winter short film courtesy of Kanye West? Director Austin Christianson has revealed that it was not officially sanctioned.

Speaking with Fuse, Christianson admitted that neither Kanye West nor anyone in the G.O.O.D. Music or DONDA camp have anything to do with the visual that fanned the flames of illuminati and New World Order conspiracy theorists.

“Without getting into many details, I will say that the trailer was independently made and the video is essentially a concept trailer,” said Christianson. “It’s used for pitching an idea and/or concept to a client. With that said, the video was being used for pitching purposes and it’s naturally intended only for the client to see.”

So basically, the trailer (you can see it below) was Christianson’s bid to direct a video for Kanye West somewhere down the line. Good luck with that buddy.

Photo: YouTube