Fabolous Visits The Combat Jack Show [VIDEO]

The one and only Fabolous took a trip to the Combat Jack show last week. The Brooklyn MC spoke about his Just Blaze-produced single “So NY” single and the message behind it.

Just Blaze, who is also a co-host of the Combat Jack show, bugged Fabolous about his “So NY” hats that hit the net for a while. After complaining about the “funny fits” of the hat since he didn’t go the New Era route, he decided that he will be recalling the hats to make some new ones.

Fabolous also spoke about having experience in the rap game, despite still being able to run with the young folks. “You can put me in the group of the young dudes, but I come from a different era,” said Fabolous. “I’m cut from a different cloth of real MCs and real albums. “so even though i’m playing in this game with a different bracket, I still have the knowledge and experience.”

Check it out down below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Behind The Scenes Of Rick Ross’ “Pirates” Video [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Dresses As An Arab Terrorist For Halloween, Angers Just About Everybody [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: YouTube