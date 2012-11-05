Chris Rock Calls President Obama “The White President You Can Trust” [VIDEO]

Chris Rock has a message for white America. The comedian, and vocal supporter of President Obama, made a last-ditch effort to elicit votes in the incumbent’s direction with a satirical ad airing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Friday (Nov. 2).

Noting Romney’s lead among white voters, Rock felt the need to target undecided voters “of the Caucasian variety,” with a more than two-minute plea.

“In times like these you need a white president you can trust, and that white president is Barack Obama,” Rock declares before breaking down the reasons behind concluding that the commander in chief is actually white. Among the evidence leading to his discovery is the fact that Obama was raised by his white grandparents, body surfs, wears “mom jeans,” goes into Black communities to organize action, and once went by the name “Barry,” which just happens to be the “third whitest name on earth, right after Cody and Jeff.”

Rock also took a playful shot at Romney’s large family to prove his point. “Mitt Romney’s family has more people in it than a Tyler Perry movie!”

Of course the clip is a joke, but as previously reported, the President leads among white voters making under than $50,000 a year, while Romney has managed to grab the vote of those taking a salary above $50,000.

Photo: YouTube