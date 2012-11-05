New York Giants Wide Receiver Victor Cruz To Sign Management Deal With Roc Nation

Being a part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets is not enough as Jay-Z continues to expand his portfolio in pro sports. Hova’s Roc Nation is very close to inking Giants star wide receiver Victor Cruz to an entertainment management deal.

Source tells the New York Daily News that signing Cruz into the Roc’s fold is “a done deal” and “it’s just about there.” The 25 year-old New Jersey native signed with IMG Worldwide in February to handle his sports marketing and endorsement deals. At the moment, Cruz is a spokesman for Pepsi, Time Warner Cable and Got Milk, and others. However, according to the report, the Roc Nation partnership will focus more on his entertainment ventures.

Back in October, Cruz and Jay-Z were spotted together at Roc Nation client Meek Mill’s listening session. Held at Electric Lady Studios, Cruz was in the spot hanging out with another MMG rapper Wale, who is also represented by Roc Nation.

Besides an artist roster that includes Jay-Z, J. Cole and Rita Ora, Roc Nation’s management roster includes a variety of acts including Rihanna, Santigold and M.I.A.. The only athlete signed to Roc Nation, until the Cruz deal becomes official, is pro skateboarder Theotis Beasley.

We trust there will be no Victor Cruz salsa records in the near future, though.

Photo: NY Daily News