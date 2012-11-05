Action Bronson & The Alchemist – Rare Chandeliers Artwork And Tracklist [PHOTO]

The eccentric Action Bronson and The Alcehmist team up next week to drop their new project, Rare Chandeliers.

Available on November 14th, Rare Chandeliers will be available via Vice.com and will feature artist such as Schoolboy Q, Meyhem Lauren, Sean Price and many more. How can you not be intrigued by an album with songs named after Mike Vick and Mr. Belding from Saved By The Bell?

Sounds like a most cop to me. Check out the tracklist down below right after the crazy artwork, knuckleheads!

01 Big Body Bes Intro

02 Rare Chandeliers

03 The Symbol

04 Sylvester Lundgren f. Meyhem Lauren & Ag Da Coroner

05 Randy The Musical

06 Demolition Men f. ScHoolboy Q

07 Eggs On The Third Floor

08 Modern Day Revelations f. Roc Marciano

09 Dennis Haskins

10 Itchbay I Deserve You f. Evidence

11 Gateway To Wizardy f. Styles P

12 Bathtub 8 f. Deep

13 Blood Of The Goat f. Big Twin & Sean Price

14 Mike Vick

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Behind The Scenes Of Rick Ross’ “Pirates” Video [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Dresses As An Arab Terrorist For Halloween, Angers Just About Everybody [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: YouTube