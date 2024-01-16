Drake Responds To Yasiin Bey After Recent Shopping In Target Quip

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Drake was a hot topic of discussion during the MLK holiday weekend after a new interview featured Yasiin Bey sharing his thoughts on the Canadian superstar’s music. In the debates that cropped up since the clip went viral, Drake has responded in a way befitting of the “Petty King” moniker he gave himself.

Yasiin Bey was a guest on The Cutting Room Floor podcast and a segment of the chat was shared online regarding Drake and his musical output. The Brooklyn veteran expressed that Drizzy’s music is what you’d hear while out shopping at Target, signaling that he views the OVO Sound honcho as a popular or mainstream act.

Drake took to his Instagram Stories feed and shared a clip of Method Man discussing the finer points of Hip-Hop culture with an interviewer. True to his nickname, the Take Care star wrote in the captions, “What umi say again? Lemme shine my light king don’t change up now” referencing Bey’s classic “Umi Says” track.

While Bey’s observation might ring true considering where Drake stands in the greater conversation surrounding the culture, Hip-Hop has undergone a series of transformations since Bey’s initial start in the 1990s, and artists of that ilk undoubtedly influenced Drake. As it stands, The Boy has previously demanded respect from rappers for his pen work and even hopped into a strictly Hip-Hop bag on the deluxe version of his last studio album, For All The Dogs.

Naturally, Bey’s comments woke up the hives of both artists, pitting them against each other with fans using silly potshots, with some referring to Bey’s music as “Peace God Raps” and other related jabs. Others are defending Bey’s right to his comments and have taken swipes at Drake’s authenticity as a rapper while firmly placing him in the “pop Rap” world.

Hopefully, a conversation can happen between the pair to clear the air.

Photo: Getty