J. Cole Announces Sophomore Album Title And Release Date [VIDEO]

J. Cole broke his notorious silence last night as he took to UStream to announce the album title and release date of his collow up to the critically acclaimed Cole World: The Sideline Story.

Taking place in a church, a young and light skinned Jermaine Cole look alike falls to his knees at the altar. “Aren’t We All Sinners, Aren’t we all Saints” the child asks with a handmade sign. The signs then revealed that his new album will be called Born Sinner, and will be released on Cole’s 28th birthday, January 28th, 2013.

It’s about to be a Cole World, get a blanket. Check out the teaser video and the flicks from the announcement down after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Behind The Scenes Of Rick Ross’ “Pirates” Video [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Dresses As An Arab Terrorist For Halloween, Angers Just About Everybody [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: Power 106