J. Cole Announces Sophomore Album Title And Release Date [VIDEO]

J. Cole broke his notorious silence last night as he took to UStream to announce the album title and release date of his collow up to the critically acclaimed Cole World: The Sideline Story. 

Taking place in a church, a young and light skinned Jermaine Cole look alike falls to his knees at the altar. “Aren’t We All Sinners, Aren’t we all Saints” the child asks with a handmade sign. The signs then revealed that his new album will be called Born Sinner, and will be released on Cole’s 28th birthday, January 28th, 2013.

It’s about to be a Cole World, get a blanket. Check out the teaser video and the flicks from the announcement down after the jump.

