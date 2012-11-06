Audio Push & Hit-Boy “Them N***as” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The homie Hit-Boy gets behind the boards and behind the mic on this new record, “Them N****s.”

Off of Audio Push’s upcoming mixtape, Inland Empire, the duo get busy over the Ray Reel-co produced jam. The last time we heard the trio get busy on the record, it was on the HS87 remix of “Goldie,” which got rave reviews.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, get a look at Hit-Boy’s first show at the Hollywood Pladium right here with cameos from Ibn Jasper, Audio Push, and Ricky Anderson.

Get a listen to “Them N****s after the jump and come back here later to get a download of Audio Push’s mixtape.

[Spotted At Complex]

—

Photo: HS87