Fabolous “Snooze Freestyle,” NBA YoungBoy “Act A Donkey” & More | Daily Visuals 1.17.24

Like we said before, it looks like Fabolous is ready to reintroduce himself to a rap game with a short memory as he’s been going hard with the new work and videos for the past few weeks and continues his streak going in the new year.
Dropping off a new visual for his “Snooze Freestyle” Fab continues his world tour and heads overseas to Melbourne, Australia where he takes in the atmosphere of the country in the Southern hemisphere and enjoys a pool party before skating off in a aqua blue Lambo that matches his Air Max 1’s. That’s ballin.’
Back in the Southern side of America, NBA YoungBoy has a message for Charlamagne Tha God and for his clip to “Act A Donkey,” YB pulls out a casket to show Tha God what awaits him if he keeps throwing dirt on his name. It ain’t ever that serious, b.
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wiz Khalifa, Fantasia, and more.
FABOLOUS – “SNOOZE FREESTYLE”
NBA YOUNGBOY – “ACT A DONKEY”
WIZ KHALIFA – “NEVER LOSE FREESTYLE”
FANTASIA – “SUPERPOWER”
ERICA BANKS – “EVERYBODY”
WAKA FLOCKA FLAME & QUEZ2RR – “BIH NY EZ”
DOLL GANG – “STANDING ON BUSINESS”
PHORA – “SORA”
