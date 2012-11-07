A$AP Rocky Added To Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour

It pays to grab Rihanna’s a$$. After their noise-making performance together at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are hitting the road together.

Starting in Buffalo, New York on March 8th, The Pretty Mother F’er will be opening up for the multi-platinum superstar. It looks like A$AP grabbing that Belizian booty was a-ok with the “Diamonds” singer.

Will you be hitting the show when she comes to your town? Check out all of the stops on the Diamonds World Tour down below as it ends in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center.

03-08 Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center *

03-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden *

03-12 Baltimore, MD – 1st Mariner Arena *

03-14 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

03-15 Hartford, CT – XL Center *

03-17 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre *

03-18 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre *

03-21 Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena *

03-22 Chicago, IL – United Center *

03-24 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

03-25 Winnipeg, Manitoba – MTS Centre *

03-27 Edmonton, Alberta – Rexall Place *

03-30 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome *

04-01 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena *

04-03 Seattle, WA – Key Arena *

04-06 San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion *

04-08 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center *

04-09 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center *

04-11 San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center *

04-12 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay *

04-15 Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

04-16 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

04-19 Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Times Forum *

04-20 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BankAtlantic Center *

04-22 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena *

04-29 Washington, D.C – Verizon Center *

05-02 Ottawa, Ontario – Scotiabank Place *

05-04 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

05-05 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

—

Photo: MTV