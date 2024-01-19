Dame Dash Says Kanye West Dresses Like A “Crackhead” To Troll

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dame Dash might have just cracked the code on Kanye West’s unique fashion sense, He says Yeezy is on a troll assignment.

HipHopDX is reporting that the serial entrepreneur was the latest guest on Willie D’s podcast. The Harlem, New York native discussed a variety of topics ranging from Lyor Cohen to his newest business ventures. When asked about his former recording artist he reasoned that Kanye’s behavior in recent years should not be a surprise to anyone who is familiar with the MC’s history.

“He’s a person that pulls triggers,” Dame Dash explained. “Look at his career. [He said] ‘George Bush doesn’t like Black people,’ ran up on Taylor Swift. It’s one publicity stunt after another. That’s his model is triggering you. Just like Trump – every time Trump says something racist and we hate it, somebody loves it. He’s not talking for us. He’s talking for the ones that love it, Trump. So it’s the same thing.”

Dame went on further urge every one not to blink when it comes to Kanye’s at times bizarre modus operandi. “That’s why I don’t pay him no mind. He’s a troll. He got everybody dressing like a crackhead, bro. He’s doing this sh*t on purpose” he said. “I know what you’re doing, you’re trolling. He walk around barefoot, he’s trolling. ‘Watch this I can get dudes to wear tights and barefoot!’ I’m not saying we had that convo. When I see it I’m like, ‘Yo, he bugging,’ but I know he’s playing. You know? He wants you to get at him. Why would he do the things he does if he doesn’t want the reaction?”

You can watch the Dame Dash Willie D Live interview below.