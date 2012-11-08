Kendrick Lamar ft. Lady Gaga – “B***h, Don’t Kill My Vibe” [VIDEO]

The net made a big stink back in the summertime when word got out that Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga would be working together. Even at the listening session for good kid m.A.A.d. city, K. Dot mentioned that “B***h, Don’t Kill My Vibe” was the song that would feature the pop star. However, at the last minute, K.Dot and Gaga’s version of the song ended up on the cutting room floor.

There’s no hard feelings between the two, as Lady Gaga took it upon herself to release the original version of the song with an accompanying video. Which version do you like better? Get a view after the jump.

Photo: Instagram