Fabolous- “For The Love” [LISTEN]

In honor of President Obama‘s re-election win and the much displayed love between himself and the FLOTUS Michelle, Fabolous has released the single, “For The Love.”

The single is off of Fabolous’ upcoming mixtape, The Soul Tape II, due out on Thanksgiving Day. Along with preparing for the mixtape release, Fabolous has also been working on a vlog series to keep fans entertained until the release.

Check out “For The Love,” the mixtape cover and Fabolous’ first vlog episode after the jump.

—

Photo: YouTube