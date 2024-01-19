Doja Cat’s Allegedly Physically Abused By Her Brother, Mother Files Restraining Order

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Crazy news coming out of the pop world as Doja Cat’s mother has just filed for a restraining order against her son, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, for being both verbally and physically abusive against his sister, Doja Cat.

TMZ is reporting that Doja’s mom, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, has just filed for a temporary restraining order against her 30-year-old son. Sawyer claims that not only has Dlamini destroyed and stolen some of Doja’s personal property but also put hands on her resulting in cuts, bruises and even knocking out some of her teeth. Jesus!

While Doja has remained mum on the situation, her mom is taking on her protective duties and taking the situation to court to ensure the safety of Doja, herself and her 13-year-old grandson.

TMZ reports:

In the docs, Doja’s mother claims Raman is also verbally abusive toward his famous sister “in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic]” … and she says Raman has made Doja feel “unsafe and traumatized.”

As for her own safety, Doja’s mom alleges Raman physically abused her and threatened her multiple times over the past year, claiming the most recent incident happened earlier this month.

The judge granted Doja’s mom court-ordered protection from Raman pending a hearing for a permanent restraining order, but did not grant that same protection for Doja Cat — instead, saying the artist would need to file her own request for a restraining order.

Though we’re sure Doja would rather handle this situation outside of the judicial system with her brother, we hope for her safety she follows suit and files for a restraining order of her own. Having an abusive sibling who has no problem knocking out a tooth or two isn’t the kind of situation that will fix itself on its own. But hey, that’s just our two cents.

Keep in mind that this isn’t the first restraining order that Doja’s mom has filed against her son. However, being that the previous order has expired, she had to go and get a new one. It’s just a sad situation all around.

What do y’all think? Should Doja Cat get her own restraining order? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.