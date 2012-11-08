Killer Mike & Trackstar The DJ Present Educated Villains Radio Episode 1 [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Hip-Hop receives another sure-to-be entertaining podcast courtesy of one of the culture’s most polarizing figures, Killer Mike. Those familiar with the Atlanta MC know he’s critical of everything he assesses, ranging from his opinions on the current climate in Hip-Hop to the socioeconomic factors plaguing urban communities. With partner in crime Trackstar The DJ, Big Mike creates a forum for such conversations with Educated Villains Radio.

Mike prefaces the inaugural episode of the series (partially hooked up by the good folks at The Smoking Section) by tipping his hat to President Barack Obama, citing the commander and chief as an inspiration to people looking for hope outside of rappers and athletes. Jokingly, perhaps, Mike also praises Mitt Romney’s campaign, stating “If he ever publicly comes out and supports polygamy, I’m voting for that motherf**ker til the day I die.”

From there, the outspoken MC touches on a range a topics segmented around Trackstar The DJ’s music sets. While the first episode is raw, it’s easy to see the show’s potential.

Listen to and download the full podcast below.

