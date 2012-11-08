Behind the Scenes Of DJ Khaled, T.I., Future & Lil Wayne’s “B***hes & Bottles” [PHOTOS]

DJ Khaled’s getting ready to release the video for his single “B***hes & Bottles,” featuring Lil Wayne, Future and T.I.

Although his latest project, Kiss The Ring, is his least commercially successful album to date; Khaled’s “B***hes & Bottles” is one of the stand out records on that album. This high energy record will get a video to match with cameos from YMCMB’s Gudda Gudda, Birdman and Mack Maine along with Mavado and Mike Will.

This will be only the second video to drop from the album with Kanye West and Rick Ross’ “I Wish You Would” taking the lead. Check out all of the photos down after the linkage.

[Spotted at LilWayneHQ]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Many Struggle Faces Of FOX News aka We Can’t Believe Obama Actually Won [PHOTOS]



• Photographer Terry Richardson Shares Candid Shots Of Barack Obama [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Message To Romney Supporters, Pulls Image Before People Can Overreact [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Dark & Lovely Bria Myles [PHOTOS]

• Post-Election Struggle: Karl Rove & Donald Trump Go Crazy Over Obama Win [PHOTO/VIDEO]

• Batter Up: Nelly (Repeatedly) Invades T.I. & Tiny’s “Family Hustle” [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Young Jeezy’s “Get Right” Video [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: LWHQ

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »