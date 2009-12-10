Fabolous Eliminating Competition with New Mixtape; “Loso’s Way 2”

Death of Auto-Tune; Death of Kellz; Death of Jay-Z; Death of Competiton?

Words uttered by none other than Brooklyn’s Fabolous, the rapper is fresh off his album Loso’s Way and in the process of delivering a sequel to his DJ Drama assisted mixtape There Is No Competition.

Slated for a release date on Christmas, the subtitle of the tape will be The Funeral Service. As many fans know, album-Fab and mixtape-Fab are two entirely different entities as the rapper takes off the kiddie gloves to deliver knockouts in the mixtape circuit.

The rapper spoke with MTV to deliver his own anticipation for the upcoming tape.

“Everything on there is just what I’ve been working on since the album. Even when your album comes in July, I probably finished it in like April or May. Everything musically has been building up in me since then. Sometimes I get it out on R&B features or other stuff that you put out, but I hadn’t put out a mixtape in awhile so I had that backed up in me so I had a chance to release. People are really gonna love it.”

Loso also added that this time around he intends to go to a darker place in order to bury and rappers that feel that they are competitors.

“There Is No Competition is kinda me saying that there’s nobody that can compete with me. This tape is called the death of competition so that’s why it’s called the Funeral Service so everything is kind of themed around that and it’s kind of dark.”

Along with the mixtape, he also stated that he intends to create a sequel with Loso’s Way 2 which he hopes to release around the summer like the first album.