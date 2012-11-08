Drake and Lil Wayne Set To Rake In $3,000,000 Annually In Pandora Revenue Streams

Album sales are down all across the board, but thanks to streaming music platforms like Pandora musicians are about to cash out.

According to the streaming music site’s blog site, top earners like Wiz Khalifa and Coldplay are awaiting $1,000,000 payouts at the end of the year. The sites two top earners, Drake and Lil Wayne are looking to cash out to upwards of $3,000,000 at the end of the year as well.

“This revenue stream is meaningful. I remember the many years I spent in a band when earning an additional thousand dollars a month would have been the difference between making music an avocation and a hobby,” says Tim Westergren, founder of Pandora. “We’re talking here about the very real possibility of creating, for the first time ever, an actual musicians middle class.”

French Montana is set to take home $138,567, Bon Iver with $135,223, and Mumford & Sons rakes in $523,902. Not bad for a free app you can download on most smartphones. Internet radio is the future, folks. Embrace it.

[Spotted At Pandora]

Photo: VEVO