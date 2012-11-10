J. Cole – “Miss America (Trailer)” [VIDEO]

J. Cole’s approach to this new album, Born Sinner, has been a different yet effective strategy.

As he said on Life + Times, he’s focused on using new approaches to release his new songs and albums. In this very short video, J. Cole teases the next song off of the album called “Miss America.”

This song will be available on iTunes on November 13th, but if you know the internet it might be out a little sooner than that. Get a preview of the track down below.

Photo: HHW