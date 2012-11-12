Curren$y – “Chandelier” [VIDEO]

Curren$y presents an interesting question in his latest video for “Chandelier.” What would you do if your girlfriend found affection elsewhere? Would you leave or try to win her over? Well if you ever need help you can take some pointers from Curren$y’s new visual for “Chandelie.r

In the clip, Curren$y’s main chick starts seeking attention elsewhere and Spitta has to decide whether she is worth fighting for. The video was directed by Brian Petchers and the single can be found on Curren$y’s album, The Stoned Immaculate.

Check out “Chandelier” down below.

