Jay-Z & Coldplay To Rock Barclays Center Stage For New Year’s Eve Show

Jay-Z had already firmly placed his flag in his hometown of Brooklyn long before becoming the savvy businessman he is today. With the sparkling Barclays Center arena already graced with Hov’s presence (and his minority ownership) in a series of concerts earlier this year, fans will once again get an opportunity to catch the rap veteran for a special New Year’s Eve concert featuring past collaborators in British rock band Coldplay.

The New Year’s Eve show will be preceded with the first of Coldplay’s last two U.S. shows for 2012 – and if reports hold true, this will be the last concert for the band until 2014 as they take a brief hiatus. The concert also marks the first time the band has played in the states since 2005. Jay-Z and Coldplay are no strangers in rocking alongside each other, repeating earlier pairings in Las Vegas in 2010 and a joint performance at this year’s Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony in London. Although Coldplay is hanging up the instruments for a bit, a new LP Live 2012 will be released November 19.

Fans will be able to snag the coveted tickets by visiting the Barclays Center website this coming Saturday (November 17) at 10 AM, and they’re sure to go quick. Brooklyn Nets All Access season ticket holders get first dibs, however, in a special pre-sale.

Do you think Kanye West will crash the party, since he’s worked with Coldplay in the past?

—

Photo: AP