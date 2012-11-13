J. Cole – “Miss America” [LISTEN]

Cole World season has returned as J. Cole drops his latest single, “Miss America.”

This was supposed to hit the net on iTunes exclusively, but like most things on the internet it sprung up just a wee bit early. This looks like the first official song that will be on J. Cole’s sophomore album on Roc Nation, Born Sinner.

The lyrics in this song are just a bit controversial, so perk your ears up. This isn’t your typical radio song, as J. Cole says towards the end of the song.

Get a listen to “Miss America” after the artwork and cop the song on iTunes right here.

[Spotted at HipHop-N-More]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Fabolous Affiliated Former Pole Athlete Nya Lee [PHOTOS]

• The Alternative: 6 Jobs Mitt Romney Can Hold Down Since He Lost The Election [PHOTOS]

• Carmelo Anthony Rocks “Brooklyn” Hoodie In Candid Shots By Photographer Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• 10 Nicki Minaj Pics Featuring An Out Of Place Safaree [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Goes On An Instagram Spree; Everybody Wins [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Moments In Barack Obama’s First Term

• The Many Struggle Faces Of FOX News aka We Can’t Believe Obama Actually Won [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: WireImage