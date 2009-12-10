Drake Speaks on Jay-Z Collab for “Thank Me Later”

“In the lane of “Forever”, but not really. It’s that type of triumphant feel. I’m excited about it.”

After only playing the hook for “Off That” for The Blueprint III, some fans were definitely off the track from Jay-Z’s album as they had expectations of an actual verse from rapper Drake.

As the rapper continues to finish up his debut album Thank Me Later, fans might have a second opportunity to actually hear the two rap back and forth for a track titled “Light Up”.

With the album being pushed back from its February release to March, Drake will have some more time to ensure that he makes that great first impression that everyone is anticipating from him since he created So Far Gone.

Catching up with Rap Up, the Young Money member spoke on his emotions towards the record and waiting on the green light from Jay.

“I actually did the record, with Jay-Z, last night in the studio. It’s crazy. I’m really, really excited about it. I just did it, I hope he likes it.”

The rapper seemed to have a lot of pressure going through his mind as he tried to craft the right record that would suit both artists and create the greatest possible outcome.

“It’s a special record. I woke up, cause at first I was like I don’t know what type of hook I wanted to do and I really wanted to make a rap record.”

With past gems such as “Best I Ever Had” and “Successful” and recent works with Alicia Keys on “Un-Thinkable”, the young sensation clearly has a knack for great music. Unfortunately for Drake, he has set the bar even higher for himself so hopefully he can reach it.