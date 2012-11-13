Juicy J ft. Wiz Khalifa, Lola Monroe, French Montana, & B.o.B – “Bandz A Make Her Dance (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Juicy J. calls the cavalry for the remix to one of his biggest singles ever, “Bandz A Make Her Dance.”

The Three Six Mafia founding member calls up Wiz Khalifa, Lola Monroe , French Montana and B.o.B. for the remix to this strip club anthem. Is it ever too late for a remix for a song as big as this? Of course not.

The song that just wont die, gets a little bit more life with this mega remix. The strippers will continue to dance, rejoice. Get a listen to this big remix down below, and be on the lookout for Juicy J Stay Trippy coming soon.

[Spotted at DJ Booth]

Photo: Zimbio