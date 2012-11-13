CLOSE
Home > B.o.b.

Juicy J ft. Wiz Khalifa, Lola Monroe, French Montana, & B.o.B – “Bandz A Make Her Dance (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Juicy J. calls the cavalry for the remix to one of his biggest singles ever, “Bandz A Make Her Dance.”

The Three Six Mafia founding member calls up Wiz Khalifa, Lola Monroe , French Montana and B.o.B. for the remix to this strip club anthem. Is it ever too late for a remix for a song as big as this? Of course not.

The song that just wont die, gets a little bit more life with this mega remix. The strippers will continue to dance, rejoice. Get a listen to this big remix down below, and be on the lookout for Juicy J Stay Trippy coming soon.

[Spotted at DJ Booth]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Bangin Candy: Fabolous Affiliated Former Pole Athlete Nya Lee [PHOTOS]

The Alternative: 6 Jobs Mitt Romney Can Hold Down Since He Lost The Election [PHOTOS]

Carmelo Anthony Rocks “Brooklyn” Hoodie In Candid Shots By Photographer Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

10 Nicki Minaj Pics Featuring An Out Of Place Safaree [PHOTOS]

Rihanna Goes On An Instagram Spree; Everybody Wins [PHOTOS]

Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Moments In Barack Obama’s First Term

The Many Struggle Faces Of FOX News aka We Can’t Believe Obama Actually Won [PHOTOS]

Photo: Zimbio

B.o.B , bandz a make her dance , exclusive , French Montana , juicy j , Lola Monroe , stay trippy , taylor gang , three-six mafia , Wiz Khalifa

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close