Juicy J ft. Wiz Khalifa, Lola Monroe, French Montana, & B.o.B – “Bandz A Make Her Dance (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Juicy J. calls the cavalry for the remix to one of his biggest singles ever, “Bandz A Make Her Dance.”
The Three Six Mafia founding member calls up Wiz Khalifa, Lola Monroe , French Montana and B.o.B. for the remix to this strip club anthem. Is it ever too late for a remix for a song as big as this? Of course not.
The song that just wont die, gets a little bit more life with this mega remix. The strippers will continue to dance, rejoice. Get a listen to this big remix down below, and be on the lookout for Juicy J Stay Trippy coming soon.
[Spotted at DJ Booth]
—
Photo: Zimbio