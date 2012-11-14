Kanye West – “White Dress (Alternate Version)” [LISTEN]

One of the stand out tracks on RZA’s soundtrack for The Man With The Iron Fists was Kanye West’s “White Dress.”

This song was extremely well received as it brought Mr. West back to his soul sampling days which brought the Chi-town rep back to his early days.

Today, RZA released an alternate version of the song that is slightly a little more upbeat and a few different drops on this new mix.

Do you like the original version or this newer one? Check it out down below

—

Photo: Instagram