B.o.B. Grabs Snoop Dogg, T.I., Juicy J & More For F**k Em, We Ball [PHOTO]

Bobby Ray is getting ready to drop his ninth mixtape, F**k Em, We Ball.

The commercially successful artist out of T.I.’s Grand Hustle, gets back to his roots by dropping a new mixtape that will be more Hip-Hop driven than his album, Strange Clouds.

The tape, which hits the net tomorrow, will feature appearances from Playboy Tre, T.I., Juicy J, Iggy, and Mac Miller. Sonny Digital, Mike Will, and B.o.B. himself are some of the people who will lend their talents behind the boards.

Check out the full tracklist down below.



