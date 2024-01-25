Travis Scott “I Know?,” Bun B & Statik Selektah ft. Termanology & Flee Lord “Focused On M’s” & More | Daily Visuals 1.24.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few months since Travis Scott dropped his last album Utopia and though the man hasn’t been pushing his album too hard as of late, he’s still breathing life into some of the album’s most standout cuts via the visual treatment.

Coming through with some new visuals for “I Know?” Cactus Jack finds himself in a love triangle with Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai while his baby mama, Kylie Jenner is nowhere to be found. We not gonna lie, we thought Emily was actually Kendall Jenner for a hot second. Just sayin.’

Back in the studio Bun B and Statik Selektah drops that OG Hip-Hop ish and in their clip for “Focused On M’s,” the call on the talents of Termanology and Flee Lord to join them in the booth and drop them bars that heads heads bop and faces scrunch.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NBA YoungBoy, 1TakeJay, and more.

TRAVIS SCOTT – “I KNOW?”

BUN B & STATIK SELEKTAH FT. TERMANOLOGY & FLEE LORD – “FOCUSED ON M’S”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “NEED ME”

1TAKEJAY – “NO CUFFIN”

LOU BUZZIN$ – “HIT EM UP”

CONNOR PRICE & ARMANI WHITE – “MILLION CASH”

ANYCIA FT. LATTO – “BACK OUTSIDE”

GUAPDAD 4000 – “ARE YOU THAT SOMEBODY”