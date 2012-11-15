Robert De Niro Tells Jay-Z He Is “Rude” & “Disrespectful” For Not Returning His Phone Calls?

Take note, Robert De Niro considers anyone not returning his phone calls as a sign of disrespect, no matter who you are. Jay-Z learned this first hand when the Oscar winning actor told the Grammy winning actor how he really felt at a Leonardo DiCaprio birthday party in NYC.

The New York Post reports the two giants in their respective field’s crossed paths at the party held at The Darby. While Hova tried to be cordial, sources say DeNiro was frosty. The source of the tension is Jay allegedly ducking Bob’s calls after offering to contribute music to the TriBeCa Film Festival.

“Bob was sitting at a table, and when Jay-Z went over to say hello, De Niro told Jay that he never called him back,” said the source.

Another source added, “Bob wasn’t in any mood to make polite conversation. He told Jay that if somebody calls you six times, you call them back. It doesn’t matter who you are, that is just rude.”

Even Jigga trying to make light of his faux pas, and his wife coming by to help cool things down, couldn’t sway Deniro. “Beyoncé came over, but that didn’t calm Bob down,” said the source. “It was the talk of the party. Everyone was saying there’s only one star in New York bigger and badder than Jay-Z, and that’s Robert De Niro. He can be quite scary when he’s angry.”

Both De Niro and Jay-Z reps declined comment so at the moment only those two know what was exactly said. Safe bet that if De Niro does ever call again, Hova will hit him right back on the jack.

Photo: Vibe