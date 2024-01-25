André 3000 Talks Love Of Flutes & Performs On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

André 3000’s last album, New Blue Sun, wasn’t exactly filled with rhymes and bars as it was with notes and sounds. While his day-ones were disappointed in his new choice of artistry, the man himself is more than happy with the new road he’s chosen to follow.

In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the OG ATLien explained to the late night host how his love of the flute came about and why he decided to take his newfound hobby to the next level and make an entire album with it. “I discovered the flute and I started playing it over and over again for years,” André 3000 told Colbert. “And I felt like it would be great to share it so it kinda came in a natural way.”

After Colbert interjected that he loved the flute because he felt like it sounded like a human voice to him, André agreed saying, “Yes! That’s why I love it. It’s the closest thing to singing… Like, vibrato is basically a human kinda thing… And you’re actually hearing a human’s wind. So on other instruments you don’t hear it.”

Well, if Kenny G can make a living off of flute albums, why can’t André 3000? The man said he has a pretty steep flute collection so y’all can expect a lot more flute songs coming in the future regardless of how y’all feel.

After the interview 3 Stacks took to the stage to perform “That Night in Hawaii When I Turned into a Panther…” and showed everyone he’s just as talented with a flute in his hand as he is with the mic. And we ain’t mad at the homie one bit.

Check out the interview and performance below. Let us know if you’re rocking with this side of André 3000 or if he should go back to rapping in the comments section below.