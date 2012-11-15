Rihanna ft. Future – “Loveeeee Song” [LISTEN]

Rihanna’s been running around the world as a part of the “777 Tour” of seeing seven cities, performing seven shows, in seven days.

The Bajan beauty is going to be in Toronto tonight, and hopefully she’ll be performing this cut with the Moses of autotune, Future. The song, which Jay-Z allegedly named according to Future, is a slowed down “go home” song from the club.

This record sounds pretty smooth. Get a listen to it after the jump and don’t forget to cop Unapologetic when it drops this Tuesday.

Photo: Wireimage