Ke$ha ft. Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa & Becky G. – “Die Young (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Juicy J taking his talents to Dr. Luke‘s Kemosabe Records was bound to bring some pop tunes. Count this Ke$ha remix as one of them.

The pop princess gets taylor’d with Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J and Becky G. in this remix for “Die Young,” the latest single off of her upcoming album, Warrior. The album is dropping on December 4th and will feature heavy production from the hitmaker, Dr. Like.

Benny Blanco, Cirkut and Dr. Luke produce this remix, as the apparently rapper friendly singer turns up for this one. This isn’t the first time Ke$ha enlisted rappers for her songs as she’s collaborated with Wiz Khalifa and Andre 3000 in the past.

Check out the “Die Young” remix after the jump.

