Gucci Mane & Young Scooter ft. Young Dolph – “Can’t Handle Me” [LISTEN]

Gucci Mane’s mixtape assault in 2012 continues with the forthcoming Free Bricks 2.

Gooch and Young Scooter link up with Young Dolph for this new record called “Cant’ Handle Me.” Free Bricks 2 will be the third mixtape that the Ice Cream Man will drop in the calendar year with I’m Up and Trap God.

Now hopefully we can continue to get solid records from Gucci like this instead of the same old drama he’s been involved with in the past couple of months. Get a listen to “Can’t Handle Me” down below.

Photo: YouTube