Bouncers From Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Fired For Attack (Video)

The henchmen hired to do security at Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in New Jersey have been fired after an assault of two patrons outside the establishment. One of the fired security bouncers Couri Glen spoke with TMZ, stating that he feels they were wrongly terminated because they were “just doing our jobs.”

“We were initially all suspended and then fired for misconduct, ” he said.

Glen also claims that they approached the men after complaints that the victims were walking around groping women inside the club. Glen says he tried to escort the men out of the club … and that’s when they began “swinging” at security members.

The two men who were victimized, Tyrell Durant and Leonard Clark of New Jersey, claim that they didn’t provoke the attack.

Another security team member told TMZ that the firing came as a complete shock. He added, “I lost 2 jobs because I was wearing another company’s shirt because 40/40 said they didn’t have my size shirt to wear … so they told me just to wear that one. The other company saw the video and fired me 3 days later.”

Check the footage below and peep our previous coverage of the incident.