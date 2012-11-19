Freeway – “Jungle” [VIDEO]

Freeway drops the visual accompaniment for “Jungle,” the first single from his forthcoming Diamond In The Ruff album. The former Roc-a-Fella MC’s Philadelphia hometown serves as the backdrop for the video.

Producer Incredible Stro hooks up a frantic beat for Philly Freezer to hurl his bars are. Diamond In The Ruff is scheduled to be in stores on November 27th via Babygrande Records. The Team Early representer’s previous album, The Stimulus Package with Jake One, was critically acclaimed and his new project features appearances from Wale, Musiq Soulchild, Neef Buck, Vivian Green, Marsha Ambrosius and more.

You can pre-order Freeway’s new album via iTunes, early. Watch the Jimmy Giambrone directed video for “Jungle” below.

Photo: YouTube