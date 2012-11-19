50 Cent Impersonates Lil Wayne’s Deposition, Says Bloggers Are “The Blind Leading The Blind” [VIDEO]

It’s no secret that 50 Cent is one of the smartest individuals in music today. He took some time during a promotional run out in France for his SMS headphones to talk about some interesting topics; particularly what it takes to be relevant in today’s Hip-Hop scene.

Also touching on subjects ranging from Drake’s ability to incorporate R&B into his music and the stigma of being “soft” that comes with it to speaking on his now calmer relationship with Fat Joe.

Fifty also had a something poignant to mention when it came to how bloggers are impacting the culture. “We got the blind leading the blind,” 50 said frankly. “If you put that song out and if you put more than two lines as a sentence to comment on a record, he thinks he’s an expert. He’s dissecting what you did and telling you what you did. Instead of just enjoying the actual music. If not, why write about it? If you don’t like it, why waste your time?”

But the most admirable quality of Curtis has always been his eagerness to tell the truth and not dance around issues for the sake of being politically correct. Unfortunately, that has left him with more enemies than friends in a time where his music career could use a jump start by riding someones wave.

The video is roughly 25mins long and its a good watch for those who still think Hip-Hop should be one dimensional, what Fif says might change your mind about that outlook.

Stay till the end for a hilarious impersonation of Wayne’s infamous deposition.

Photo: YouTube