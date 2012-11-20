Trademark Da Skydiver, Young Roddy & Curren$y – “Money Gramz” [LISTEN]

Just before Jet World Order 2 releases, fans get the project’s third single “Money Gramz,” featuring Curren$y and Jet Life affiliates Trademark Da Skydiver and Young Roddy. Synths and dumping 808s run rampant throughout the AJ Beats-produced track, providing just the soundtrack for each MC to talk their ish.

The Jet Life crew boast their favorite vices on the chorus, “Counting dough and rolling smoke, I swear to God that’s all I know.” Be sure to purchase Jet World Order 2 tomorrow, November 20.

Stream “Money Gramz” below.

—

Photo: Jet Life