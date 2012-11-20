Action Bronson Talks Rare Chandeliers On Real Late with Rosenberg [VIDEO]

Action Bronson stops by Peter Rosenberg’s bed room for an unorthodox interview for his Real Late with Rosenberg radio program.

Bronsolino’s road to success is not your everyday come up, there had to be a lot of patience on the part of the former chef when dealing with life’s obstacles. Dropping some of the best verses and projects that we have heard in a while helps, too.

Peter Rosenberg goes in-depth into the Queens MC’s life outside of rap. The two talk about some some old school wrestling talk and his upcoming album off of VICE Records. “The album is going to be an array of people, not just one producer, the team has been assembled, ” says Action.

Make sure you do yourself a favor and get Bronson’s joint project with one of the producing greats, The Alchemist, titled Rare Chandeliers which is available now for download.

Photo: Youtube