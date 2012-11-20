Kendrick Lamar Explains The Images In The good kid, m.A.A.d. city Packaging [VIDEO]

After dropping what is arguably the best album of the year in good kid, m.A.A.d City, Kendrick Lamar can now take in all of the well deserved praise.

While talking to RWD TV, the Compton MC shared his experience over the past year. Both in preparation and the release of the album, his thoughts on the fans reception, and also explaining the meaning behind the images found in the liner portion of the album.

“The artwork is just about sharing the moments inside of the album, that makes the connection that much more,” explained Kendrick, flipping thru his album’s booklet and detailing each image one by one.

“This is one of my favorite images right here [points to picture of a 16 year old Kendrick Lamar with middle fingers up] I really didn’t care too much about what was going on, I was really focusing on me,” Adding, “this really was a defining look of everything that was going on in the album.

