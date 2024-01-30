Megan Thee Stallion “HISS,” Offset “Set It Off” & More | Daily Visuals 1.29.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last week Megan Thee Stallion had the internet going nuts with her subliminal shots at Nicki Minaj (which in turn made her go nuts) and now the stunner from H-Town comes through with a clip for the shots she fired off on the track.

st sayin.’

Offset meanwhile seems to be enjoying the bachelor life now that he’s a “single” man and in his visuals to “Set It Off,” Cardi B’s ex-hubby takes to the friendly skies in a private jet where he stunts with stacks of cash and blocks of ice before kicking it dolo in his hotel suite.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from NBA YoungBoy, Icewear Vezzo and DaBaby, and more.

MEGAN THEE STALLION – “HISS”

OFFSET – “SET IT OFF”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “LIVING TOO FAST”

ICEWEAR VEZZO & DABABY – “PERFECT”

RUSS MILLIONS & FIVIO FOREIGN – “CANARSIE”

BIZZARE – “UNCLE”

BLACK ROSE CARTEL – “AVENGE”

NEEZUS – “AND1”

—

Photo: Getty