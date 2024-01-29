Next State of Play Presentation Confirmed, Here’s What To Expect

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Xbox hit us with the first Developer_Direct of the new year, and now it is PlayStation’s turn to show us what to expect in 2024 for the PS5.

After initially leaking, PlayStation confirmed a State of Play broadcast is on the way, and we can expect “extended looks” at Stellar Blade and Rise of The Ronin.

Per the PlayStation Blog, the broadcast will be 40 minutes long and cover 15+ games during the presentation, including the ones mentioned above.

Before PlayStation officially announced the State of Play, a post on X, formerly Twitter, from gaming insider @Shpeshal_Nick cryptically revealed what games we could expect to see during the broadcast.

“On the 31st (roughly), Ronins will Rise, we’ll die stranded, have a rebirth and Kojima will fulfil his dream. Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation while the hills will remain silent until the dawn when you’ll need to catch the metro. Just don’t be a Judas about it,” the tweet read.

Thanks to X user Rand_al_Thor_19, we know what games we could expect, and they are:

Rise of the Ronin

Death Stranding 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Sonic Generations Remaster

Silent Hill 2

New Metro game

Judas

According to another X user, @Kurakasis, the new Metro game will be a VR title.

“I can reveal that a new Metro game, which is going to be announced very soon, is a VR game titled METRO AWAKENING,” the post on X read.

Sounds good to us. Keep it locked on HHW Gaming as we will recap what was revealed during the State of Play going down on Wednesday, Jan 31, 5 pm ET, 2 pm PT.