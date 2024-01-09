HHW Gaming: ‘Indiana Jones’ Gameplay & More Teased For Upcoming Xbox Developer Direct Presentation

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Xbox is showing its hand early in 2024.

Following a strong 2023, Xbox is looking to keep the momentum going and announced it will hold its first Developer Direct of the new year, and they will be bringing the heat.

The Developer Direct, which goes down Thursday, January 18 at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET, will give Xbox fans an “inside look” at highly anticipated titles coming to the Xbox Series S | X.

Like the previous Developer Direct, the game creators themselves will be taking us on a journey to Sweden to give us our first look at MachineGames Indiana Jones, Obsidian’s Irvine studio to learn more about Avowed, Oxide Games’ Maryland home for more insight on Ara: History Untold and finally across the pond to England to see more of Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

In the announcement of the Developer Direct, Xbox notes that we can expect updates from Activision Blizzard later in the year while promising the show will be “just a selection of our slate of upcoming games from Xbox.”

Following the Developer Direct, ZeniMax Online Studios will host The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET / 9 pm UK to preview 2024’s biggest update.

Xbox Has Gamers Buzzing With Excitement Early In 2024

The reactions to the upcoming Developer Direct are ones full of excitement because these are games that Xbox fans have had high on their lists and now are finally getting to see more of.

“Getting details on Indiana Jones this early into 2024 was not on my bingo card. Machine Games has always been one of my favorite studios and I am expecting them to knock this reveal out of the park,” GamerTag Radio and Kinda Funny creator Parris Lily wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

You can add us to the list as well. We also want to see precisely what MachineGames’ Indiana Jones game looks like. You can see more reactions to the news in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Xbox / Developer Direct