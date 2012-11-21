Big Boi ft. Kelly Rowland – “Mama Told Me” [VIDEO]

Big Boi’s lead single off of his next solo album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, is here with a new video.

“Mama Told Me” featuring Kelly Rowland is a funky tune with an equally funky and colorful video directed by Syndrome. One half of Outkast and one third of Destiny’s Child take us on a fantasy land full of sick visuals and wonderment.

This is only one of the few joints off his album, which is scheduled to hit stores on December 11th. Check out the full tracklist for the album, which was released yesterday, right here. Check out the video down below.

Photo: VEVO